Muncy -- Francis E. “Jim” Thomas, 84, of Muncy passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born July 4, 1937 in Danville, he was a son of the late Elmer and Agnes (Ernst) Thomas. He married the former Alice Deeter, who survives. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Jim worked at the former Watsontown Foundry.

He attended New Covenant Assembly of God, Montgomery.

Jim enjoyed hunting, racing and having cookouts. He was also fond of his cars and Harley Davidsons. Most importantly, Jim cherished time spent with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Rick Thomas and his wife, Pam, of Watsontown, Twins Jerry Thomas, of Muncy and Janet Ault and her husband, Carl, of Kulpmont, Greg Thomas, of Watsontown, and Jimmy Thomas and his wife, Jeannie, of Montgomery; 10 siblings, Elmer, Elvis, Mike, Eugene, Herb, Rose, Darlene, Dorothy, Ruth and Wanda; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two siblings, Elmira and David; one grandchild, J.J.; and a daughter-in-law, Holly.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 10 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Pentz officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

