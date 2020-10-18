Watsontown -- Francis D. Oakes, 91, of Watsontown passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home.

Born March 12, 1929 in Delaware Twp., he was the son of the late Alvin R. and Ruth E. (Shoemaker) Oakes. On December 24, 1949, he married the former Hanna M. Umstead and together they would have celebrated 71 years of marriage this year.

Francis was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, McEwensville. He was a 70-year member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge # 401, where he was a past-master. He was also a former Delaware Township Supervisor.

Most of his life he worked in construction. Francis enjoyed wood working, fishing and hunting.

In addition to his wife, Hanna, he is survived by his son: Dennis D. Oakes, of Watsontown; three grandchildren: Christopher D. Oakes, Samantha M. Longenecker, and Marissa E. Oakes; and one brother: Dean Oakes, of Sera Vista, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Oakes, and daughter-in-law, Teresa A. Oakes.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Francis’ memory be sent to a charity of your choice.

