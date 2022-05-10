Williamsport -- Francis D. “Fran” Mignot, 75, passed away at The Gatehouse while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Fran was born in Williamsport on Dec. 8, 1946, a son of Anthony P. and Louise F. (Williams) Mignot.

While attending the Automotive program at Williamsport High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Following graduation he served on the U.S.S. Springfield during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge from the Navy, Fran began a lifelong career as a Mechanic. He retired from Halls Marine, but had worked for many garages in the area (Frank Hayes Pontiac, Pringle Pontiac, Wyno Sales, Bill Mark’s Ford, University Ford, Goodyear, Tom Dunlap). He also worked for Palmer Engines as a machinist.

Fran not only worked as a mechanic, but also enjoyed automotive restoration as a hobby especially building motors. He restored a 1946 Ford pick-up, a 1932 Ford pick-up, and a 1931 Ford Tudor sedan. His last project was a 1964 Ford Falcon. He enjoyed hunting, boating, snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, camping, and sprint car racing.

Fran was a member of Buffalo Valley Motorcycle Club, Lycoming County Sportsman Assoc., Goodguys Rod and Custom Assoc., and the National Street Rod Assoc.

He and his wife, the former Linda M. Miller, would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary, June 20, 2022. He is also survived by a daughter, Amy D. Mignot (Mathew Remaley) of Mill Hall; sister, Mary (Ray) Nogle of Lewisburg; sister, Patt Westley of Chandler, Arizona; sister-in-law, Pat Mignot of Nisbet; brother-in-law, Tracy Stoehr of Lulu, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; a brother, Anthony L. Mignot; and a sister, Kathleen Stoehr preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022. In keeping with Fran’s wishes, dress should be casual for both visitation and funeral.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Russell Moldovan officiating.

Burial will follow at Twin Hill’s Memorial park in Muncy with military honors. Friends with Street Rods are invited to bring vehicles for the processional to the memorial park.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to, Susquehanna Foundation for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701

