Williamsport — Francis B. Lorson, 84, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born at home in Williamsport on November 18, 1937, son of the late Anthony and Catherine Miller Lorson. Fran spent his entire life in the Nippenose Valley.

Fran graduated from Jersey Shore High school in 1955. After graduating, he worked for Penn Dot and Vidmar before starting Lorson and Lorson Builders and opening Lorson’s Hardware Store in Oval. Fran worked for the Jersey Shore Area School District as the Building and Grounds Supervisor until his retirement in 2002. He was past president of the West Branch Builder’s Association as well as the Jersey Shore Elementary Wrestling Association. He was also the Pennsylvania State Nail Pounding Champion in 1977. He enjoyed hunting, helping his children build their homes, and following their sporting events. He was very active in his church, the Immaculate Conception Church in Bastress, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society, the building and grounds committee, and assisted at the church picnics.

Fran is survived by his wife, Alice, of 61 years and their 11 children - Annette (Steve) Mahonski, Lisa (Doug) Hillyard, Peter (Rhonda) Lorson, Dan (Bridgid) Lorson, Tom (Ann) Lorson, Bern (Heidi) Lorson, Amy (Guy) Swarthout, and Todd Lorson all of Williamsport; Diane Welch of Jersey Shore; Karen (John) Mills of Stilwell, Kansas; and Jeff (Melanie) Lorson of Canyon Lake, Texas. He loved spending time with his 28 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Fran is also survived by his brothers John, Vern, Andy, Len, Don, and Gerry and a sister, Patty Williams. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Gene, two sisters, Josephine Clark and Eileen Audet, and a granddaughter, Arica Mahonski.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 21 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore, from 5 – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 6001 Jacks Hollow Rd., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lorson’s Legacy Team for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk or to Immaculate Conception Church.

He will be laid to rest in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery.

