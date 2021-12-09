Williamsport -- Francesca J. Triaca, 96, passed on December 5, 2021, at Rose View Center.

Francesca was born in Williamsport on June 23, 1925, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Genevieve (Sabatella) Paduano.

Her husband of (47) years, Ezio A. “Bert” Triaca, passed on March 23, 1997.

Francesca and Ezio owned and operated a small grocery store in Williamsport for many years.

In her younger years, Francesca, affectionately referred to as Aunt Frances by her nieces and nephews, loved to visit Atlantic City, N.J. with her late husband, Ezio, to attend the Miss America Pageants every year. She enjoyed traveling with her husband as much as possible.

She is survived by two nephews, Robert Pelleschi of Montoursville and Eugene Pelleschi of Loyalsock, two nieces; Louise Kuntson and Stephanie Protasio, as well as several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brother Joseph Paduano and sisters, Mary Pelleschi, Caroline Pelleschi, and Natalie Giacomi.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Portico prior to Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W 4th St. Williamsport, PA 17701 at 9:30 a.m. with burial at Wildwood Cemetery immediately following.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. has been entrusted with handling services.

