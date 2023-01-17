Williamsport, Pa. — Sadly, our dear mother Frances Sammarco passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the age of 99. She was a wonderful and loving mother who was always there when we needed her. She was our role-model! She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community and church in the city of Williamsport.

She was born on September 7, 1923 in San Fili, a province of Cosenza, Italy. Frances is the daughter of Vincenzo and Luigina Blasi. Frances graduated from the Institute Magistrate Cosenza, Italy, where she taught elementary school in Bucita Monticello, Italy. Bucita is a small village in San Fili.

Frances came to the United States as a World War II bride and lived in Williamsport, Pennsylvania since 1948. Frances was a member of the Mater Dolorosa church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. She was a member of the Christian Woman Society and the Oblate of St Bernard Benedict of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Frances was preceded in death by husband Santo in 1974, and son Donald in 1966.

Surviving are two sons, Leonard (Judite) and Frank (Angela) Sammarco who live in Maryland and four grandchildren; Megan, Joseph, Nicholas and Natalie, and a sister, Carolina Blasi, of Cosenza, Italy. Frances has numerous nieces and nephews in Italy. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law; Helen Sammarco and Giannina Sammarco and brother-in-law, William Waldman.

A mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at St Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W 4th St., Williamsport, with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Funeral arrangements by Crouse Funeral Home in Williamsport, with interment at Wildwood Cemetery, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, Pennsylvania, 17701.

