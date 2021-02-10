Milton -- Frances S. Bower, 92, of rural Milton passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home.

Born December 1, 1928 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence F. “Cap” and Ruth I. (Jarrett) Shade. She was married to Jacob L. Bower who preceded her in death on February 9, 1993.

She was a 1946 graduate of Turbotville High School, had attended Catawba College in North Carolina, and graduated in 1950 from Lycoming College, Williamsport. She worked in the chemical industry for several years and was then hired by the newly formed Warrior Run School District. She taught nearly 30 years between 1956 and 1990, taking off time to raise her children. Also, she assisted her family with farming for many years.

She was a life member, and oldest member, of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville, where she had served on the consistory and sang in the choir.

She was a director at the Montgomery House Library, McEwensville.

Frances enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, car rides, road trips, and traveling, but most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are three children: John L. Bower and his wife Michelle of Milton; Brenda B. Voll and her husband Jeffrey of Springville; and Laurie A. Grafius and her husband Tony of Watsontown; five grandchildren: Jacob, Daniel, and Lucy Bower and Olivia and Amanda Voll; two sisters-in-law: Kathryn Shade, of Watsontown and Ethel Parker, of Los Angeles; two brothers-in-law: Phillip Bower, of Montoursville and Harold (Sandra) Bower, of Mechanicsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a grandson, David I. Bower and her brother, Dale E. Shade.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville with a graveside service at Paradise Cemetery, rural Milton, immediately following at 2 p.m. Pastor Doug Schader, her minister, will be officiating.

There will be a celebration of her life planned for another time at her church, due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Montgomery House Library, PO Box 5, McEwensville, PA 17749.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To send a condolence or remembrance please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.