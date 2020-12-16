Hughesville -- Frances Mae Deppen, known to all as Mickey, gained her angel wings on December 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Mickey was born on March 31, 1924 to Franklin Reed and Stella (Hurst) McMichael. She married her late husband John R. “Jack” Deppen on February 18, 1945.

As a young girl, Mickey was an avid roller skater - competing in several skating competitions and making her own costumes. She continued her love for the sport well into her seventies.

Mickey was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She spent many evenings on her front porch visiting with her Second Street neighbors, especially Florence and Kay. She knew everyone in the neighborhood and could tell you the last time that they washed their windows. Her sense of humor was unwavering up until the end. She was 96 years old.

She is survived by her two daughters Carol (Roger) Wingfield, and Cheryl (Tom) Wilt, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her daughter Nancy, two brothers: Franklin and William, and a grandson Dana.

A private graveside service will be held for the family. A public celebration of Mickey’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Mickey’s name to the SPCA or The Beckoning Cat Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

