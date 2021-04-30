Avis -- Frances M. Whiteman, 94, of Avis passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Susque-View Nursing Center in Lock Haven.

Born August 18, 1926 in Cherry Tree, Pa., she was the daughter to the late John Thompson and the former Myra Lannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Whiteman on January 22, 1978. They were united in marriage November 12, 1946.

Throughout her life, she worked at the A&P Store and at Thompson's Meat Company. She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and was a Philadelphia Phillies fan.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas D. (Diane) Whiteman of Jersey Shore and Steven R. (Lillian) Whiteman of Manheim, Pa.; daughter, Rebecca J. (Dennis) Keller of Stephens City, Virginia; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jersey Shore Food Bank at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 229 S. Broad St., Jersey Shore.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

