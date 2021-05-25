Montoursville -- Frances L. Strayer, 90, of Montoursville passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

Frances was born May 10, 1931 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County and is the daughter of the late Harvey and the late Mary Helen (Ritter) Sones. She married Charles A. Strayer on November 26, 1985 and they shared 24 years of marriage.

Frances was the owner and operator of De-Yan’s Cake Decorating and Candy Making Supplies from 1974-1998. The stores were located in the Lycoming Mall, Montoursville, and Bloomsburg. She retired in 1998.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and her grandchildren. She was a faithful Christian, attending and serving Radiant Light Assembly of God and other churches throughout her lifetime. She also enjoyed playing Pinnacle and Rummy 500 card games with her family and friends as well as relaxing along the Susquehanna at the family river lot.

Frances had the gift of generosity and hospitality to family, friends and those in need. She volunteered with the Welcome Wagon, Cub Scouts, and assisted various families in adopting children.

She is survived by one daughter: DeEtta L. (Ali) Gravvanis of West Caldwell, N.J., a son; Bryan R. (Amanda) Sholtis of Enola, and four grandchildren; Julien O.H. Lassance, Ashley N. Sholtis, Evan B. Sholtis and Mackenzie S. Smith.

In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Strayer, on February 17, 2010.

Family and friends may call from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at Radiant Light Assembly of God, 9565 Rt. 442 Hwy., Muncy. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ronald E. O'Neil officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.