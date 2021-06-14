Hughesville -- Frances L. McConnell, 74, of Hughesville died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at UPMC Muncy.

Born March 3, 1947 in Catawissa, she was a daughter of the late Thomas G. Matonis and Lillian L. (Force) Harter. She and her husband, David L. McConnell, celebrated 53 years of marriage on May 5, 2021.

Frances retired in 2004 from SCI, Muncy after having worked there for 18 years. She was a member of the Beacon: A United Methodist Church United and the Methodist Women. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and in her free time she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and above all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Jennifer L. McConnell of Hughesville, and Heather L. (Seth) Reitz of Milton; a son, Daniel M. McConnell of Hughesville; a step-sister, Carol Ann (Dennis) Klinger of Berwick; two step-brothers, Jay (Cathy) Harter of Hallstead, and Bob (Dawn) Harter of Wapwallopen; five grandchildren, Ely D. Reitz, Tavin D. Reitz, Dylan T. McConnell, Brody A. McConnell, and Gabriel C. McConnell; three sisters-in-law, Evelyn E. Derrick of Muncy, Irma E. McConnell of Hughesville, and Mary F. (John) Curtis of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her stepfather, Delmar Harter; a half-brother, Matthew Harter; and a brother-in-law, Thomas McConnell.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions to The Beacon: A United Methodist Church, 146 S. Main St, Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances McConnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



