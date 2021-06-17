Williamsport -- Frances K. Waldman, 95, formerly of Fink Ave., passed away in her sleep at Rose View Nursing Center on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Frances was born in Williamsport on April 9, 1926, the daughter of Aloysius P. and Genevieve E. Thibodeaux Steinbacher.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery and reading.

Her husband of 57 years, Cletus G. Waldman Sr., died Nov. 2, 2004.

Surviving are her children and their families, Kay (Byron) Marshall, of Cleona, Patricia Young, of Palmyra, Joyce (Howard) Major and Cletus G. (Frances) Waldman Jr. all of Williamsport, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, an infant daughter, Jane Marie Waldman; great-grandchild, Brandon Douglas Miller; son-in-law, Ray Young; two sisters, Louise Blue and Mary Ann Leisure and a brother, Joseph Steinbacher, all preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation. A mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, June 15 at immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with her pastor Rev. Bert Kozen officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Frances’ name, may be made to the church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport has been entrusted with handling arrangements




