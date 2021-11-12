South Williamsport -- Frances E. Stiber, 68, of South Williamsport passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 surrounded by family at her home.

Born February 26, 1953 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Probst) Stahl.

She was a 1972 graduate of South Williamsport High School. Fran was a social worker for children in youth working with Lycoming County Joinder Board for 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, painting, crafting, yard sales, and thrift store shopping. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and being Grammy Fran. Her loving spirit, sense of humor and strong willed personality will be missed by many.

Surviving is her loving husband of 47 years, Lawrence A. Stiber whom she married December 20, 1974; two daughters, Rachel L. Barreto (Adam) of Monongahela and Ashley L. Sampsell (Shawn) of Cogan Station; 6 grandchildren, Owen, Cami, Aaron, Andrew, Julius, and Taina; and her sister, Barbara Traver of Springville.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Fran’s name may be made to Charitable Giving American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.

Online condolences may be made on Fran’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Stiber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



