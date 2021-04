Muncy -- Frances E. Dorman, 80, of Muncy passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Born June 29, 1941, she was the daughter of Clifford L. Dorman and the former Katherine Stevenson.

She retired after many years of service as an administrative assistant at PPL.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com