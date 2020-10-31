Williamsport -- Frances A. Brink, 83, of Williamsport passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband of 61 years, Ronald I. Brink.

Born May 13, 1937 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Staiers) Koch.

Fran was a high school graduate and worked as a secretary. She and her husband enjoyed roller-skating in their younger years and selling their hand crafted goods as vendors during their retirement years. Fran was a talented seamstress who could often be found sewing potato bags, towels, blankets, baby clothing and so much more. She and her husband enjoyed camping along the Susquehanna River and taking camping trips out West. Above all Fran adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Roger I. Brink (Angie Hicks) and Ruth A. Brink-Robinson all of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Sean and Shelly Brink, Anthony, Sebastian, and Trinity Robinson; two great grandchildren Logan and Gaven; a brother William Koch; a sister Betty Krupa; several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents Fran was also preceded in death by two siblings.

A memorial service to honor the life of Fran will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Allentown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fran's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886.

