Rauchtown -- Forrest W. "Woody" Confer, 61, of Rauchtown passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born November 24, 1959 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to Robert Confer and the former Dorothy Roupp.

Woody was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was employed by Jersey Shore Steel for 22 years. Woody enjoyed woodworking and hunting, but his greatest love was his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, the former Shelly R. Geyer; they were united in marriage on April 25, 1987; two sons, Colten W. (Jessica) Confer of Jersey Shore and Alan M. Hook of Jersey Shore; two daughters, Ashley D. Heck of Jersey Shore and Allysa A. Confer of South Williamsport; 2 grandchildren; and his siblings, Dolly (Lee) Ewart of Fayetteville, Tennessee, Nan (Jim) Frye of Jersey Shore, Barbara (Rick) Bastain of Montgomery, Linda Riggle of Nisbet, Roberta (Dick) Flick of Williamsport, and Ellen (Richard) Sheleman of Williamsport.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

