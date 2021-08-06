Forrest G. Stroble, 87, of Jersey Shore went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was greeted at the gates by his loving wife of 59 years, Verla I. Stroble who passed 5 years ago.

Born February 4, 1934 in Cogan Station, he was a son of the late Glen and Elsie (Kyle) Stroble.

Forrest served in the United States Army Infantry Division and was medically discharged in May 1957. He was a very hard worker, as he farmed all his life. While farming he worked at various places and retired from the Jersey Shore School District. He was a member of Salladasburg United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three children, Dwayne F. Stroble (Gail), Darleen M. Runner, and Earl Lee Stroble (Amy) all of Jersey Shore; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; a sister-in-law, Jean Stroble; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings, Melvin Stroble, Lucille Meisel and Faye Stroble; and a brother in law, Norwood Meisel.

A funeral service to honor Forrest’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions in Forrest’s name may be made to Mifflin Township Park, 106 First Fork Road, Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

Online condolences may be made on Forrest’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Forrest Stroble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



