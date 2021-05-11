Williamsport -- Fontella Smith was called home to our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Fontella, or the Fonz, as affectionately known by friends lived life to the fullest. She regularly traveled with family and friends, was the first one to a family dinner with her famous cupcakes in tow or settled in a corner with a good book and an even better glass of wine.

Born on September 11, 1925 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Floyd and Lily Majors, Fontella grew up with a love of a good story and a desire to travel the world. In her early years, Fontella met and married the love of her life Maurice Weaver and settled back east in Central Pennsylvania. Together they raised three wonderful, albeit mischievous, boys: Robert, Thomas, and William.

When Maurice was called from this earth to soon, Fontella heartbroken, found solace in continuing to guide her now grown boys through their lives. Soon, grandchildren followed.

Fontella was an avid painter and enjoyed spending time improving her skills within the Williamsport local community of artists. Always quick with a smile, she would always get a good laugh when her grandchildren questioned what exactly she had painted for them.

She also spent many evenings and weekends volunteering with the Lycoming Office of Aging - Meals on Wheels program. She was always looking for ways to help her fellow man.

In her later years, Fontella married a second time to Carl Smith. They enjoyed many years of travel and companionship.

She was known to be at every recital, sporting event and dance class to cheer on her beloved family, regardless of how bad we were. She continued that tradition throughout her life with her great-grandchildren.

While we will miss her quick whit and easy smile, we know that she is in a better place with Maurice by her side once again.

Fontella is survived by her sons Thomas Weaver and his wife Rebecca, William Weaver and his wife Rebecca and Jan Weaver; grandchildren Diane Weaver-Thomas, Todd Weaver, John Weaver, Michelle Weaver and her husband Benjamin Mayer, Jennifer Weaver, and Travis Weaver; as well as four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Maurice Weaver and Carl Smith, as well as her beloved son Robert Weaver.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Lycoming Arts-Williamsport or the Lycoming Office of Aging – Meals on Wheels program.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

