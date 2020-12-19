Avis -- Floyd Thomas "Tom" Darby, 65, of Avis passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home.

Born August 25, 1955 in Avis, he was the son to the late Thomas Floyd and Betty Lou Darby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Diane S. Kretman; a son, Thomas Darby; a daughter, Rowan Darby; and two grandchildren, Autumn and Elizabeth Darby.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com