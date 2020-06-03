Jersey Shore -- Floyd R. Koch, 86, of Jersey Shore, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

He was born on March 19, 1934 in Nippenose Township to the late Wesley C. and Emma M. (Wolfe) Koch.

Floyd worked as a Finishing Supervisor at Hammermill International Paper Co. for 33 years retiring on June 1, 1992. He also worked on a potato farm for most of his life; he picked so many potatoes that he was nicknamed “Spud.” Floyd lived on his 113 acre farm with the love of his life, the former Delores E. Good. They were married on August 13, 1951. Floyd was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish, boat, raise horses and farm for pleasure. His favorite activity was spending time with his family.

Besides his loving wife of 68 years, Floyd is survived by a daughter, Delores A. Brown, Waterville; three sons, Gordon L. (Agnes) Koch, Antes Fort; Donald E. (Leticia) Koch, Lock Haven; and Wayne L. (Roxann) Koch, Jersey Shore; a brother, Kyle (Elsie) Koch, Avis; eight grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Caltrane, June Whitton, Maude Letterman and Grace Zinck; six brothers, Wesley Jr., Jess, Charles, Frank and Isaac Koch; and two grandsons, Michael Koch and Gordon Koch, Jr.

A public viewing will be held for Floyd from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 at Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St. Jersey Shore. The family is having a private service following the viewing. Burial will be at Jersey Shore Cemetery. As we transition into the green phase, please remember that masks are still required. The public will be allowed to pay their respects to the family in group turns of 25.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Floyd’s name to Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue, c/o Norm Koch, 1201 Yerger Rd. Linden, PA 17744.

