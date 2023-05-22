Lock Haven, Pa. — Floyd M. Hill, 89, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his home.

Born February 26, 1934 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Martin and Florence Hill.

Floyd was a 1953 graduate of Lock Haven High School and then served in the United States Navy Reserves.

He was united in marriage to the former Charmaine Rachau, who preceded him in death in 2011.

Floyd was employed at Textron until his retirement.

He was a member of Hillview Wesleyan Church.

Floyd enjoyed watching and feeding the birds.

Surviving are his children: Diana Haines of Lock Haven, Vicki (Manuel) Tavares of Bethlehem, Tami (David) Irvin of Lock Haven and William Hill of Williamsport; brothers: Jack Hill of Royersford, Melvin (Linda) Hill of Bloomsburg and Albert “Hap” (Carol) Hill of Flemington; sister, Loretta Hill of Lock Haven; 5 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several great, great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Molly.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charmaine Hill, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy and Donna Hill; two brothers, Dennis and Clarence Hill; four sisters: Gloria Houdeshell, Geraldine Beach, Norma Packer, and Cherry Hill; and two grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment at Woolrich Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Floyd’s name may be made to Hillview Wesleyan Church, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pa 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

