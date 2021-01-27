Williamsport -- Floyd "Hank' Lewis Hartman died January 24, 2021 at the Embassy of Loyalsock where he had been a resident.

Born in Williamsport, he was the son of Raymond and Bertha Hartman. Floyd was active in the Boy Scouts in his youth and did odd jobs in his neighborhood.

At the age of 19 he left school to serve his country in the Korean War. In the Army, he rose to the rank of sergeant and served in the 3rd Infantry Division 7th Regiment 1st Battalion.

Sergeant Hartman was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries suffered in battle as well as the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal w/3 BSS, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and a Distinguished Unit Citation.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, Floyd attended Williamsport Technical Institute where he learned to be a machinist. He worked for the Tetley Tea Company as a machinist until his retirement.

He married the love of his life Tusnelda "Nellie" Patz on December 3, 1955. They spent 60 years together raising three children and enjoying their grandchildren until her death in 2015.

Floyd was a member of South Williamsport Methodist Church, formerly Grace United Methodist Church. Along with his wife he served as custodian for many years. He was very active in the church and served as a trustee. Floyd also volunteered as a van driver for the Department of Veterans Affairs for four years.

Floyd is survived by a son, Floyd L. (Betty J.) Hartman Jr., daughters, Heidi L. Healy and Veronica L. (James) Pfirman, as well as a sister, Beverly Troutman. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his wife he was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Hartman.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 29, at South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main St., South Williamsport, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. In keeping with COVID precautions please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Floyd's name to South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main St., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Crouse Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

www.crousefuneralhome.com