Williamsport -- Floyd E. Mutchler, 89, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his son Steve’s home.

Born March 23, 1931, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Floyd A. and Myrtle (Edler) Mutchler.

Floyd was a 1949 graduate of the Williamsport High School and the former Williamsport Technical Institute, now Pennsylvania College of Technology. He was a carpenter, cabinetmaker, and kitchen installer. He owned and operated Floyd E. Mutchler Kitchen and Cabinet Specialties for more than 14 years and retired from Ceralyn Corp., South Williamsport, in 1996. He was a member and elder of the former Faith Alliance Church, Williamsport. More recently, he worshiped at the Greenview Alliance Church, Montoursville.

He is survived by three sons, Steve Mutchler (Julie), of Montoursville, Jeff Mutchler (Sharon “Cookie”), of South Williamsport, and Greg Mutchler (Carrie), of Fairfax Station, Virginia; five grandchildren, Alysse Williams (Harry), of Jersey Shore, Corey Mutchler (Jessica), of Danville, Matthew Mutchler, of Montoursville, Danielle Mutchler, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Taylor Mutchler, of Alexandria, Virginia; six great-grandchildren and a brother Harold Mutchler (Joan) of Salladasburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Madelyn Lucille (Bastian) Mutchler, a son, Tim Mutchler, and a granddaughter, Kristin Carly Mutchler.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held this Saturday, May 23, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

Internment will be in the Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

