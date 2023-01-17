Williamsport, Pa. — Florence M. “Flo” Zaydell, 94, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Williamsport North while surrounded by loved ones.

Born November 3, 1928 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Martha (Potszboski) Stachowski.

Flo was a 1935 graduate of Williamsport High School. She then went on to attend Miss Wheaten's Business School. Flo retired from Tetley Tea after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and spent over a decade volunteering at the Williamsport Hospital. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and was an avid reader and Penn State fan.

Surviving are Flo’s three children, Marly M. Kessinger (Miles) of Mill Hall, Frank M. Zaydell (Susan) of Williamsport, and Georgene E. Zaydell of South Korea; two sisters, Christine Akey (Andy) of Williamsport and Marcella Lorson (John) of Jersey Shore; eight grandchildren, Staci Krape (Dan), Jaime Kessinger, AJ Kessinger (Joel), Valeska Zaydell-Gibson, Melissa Okano (Kevin), Nicole Garman (Tim), Ryan Zaydell, and Mitchell McCracken (Natasha); and twelve great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Kylie, Matthew, Ashleigh, Madison, Alex, Abby, Zavier, Jacob, Nolan, Liona, and Aariyah.

In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George F. Zaydell; two brothers, Paul and Charles Stachowski; and two sisters, Betty Tempesco and Caroline Hoover.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 19 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church from 9 until 9:45 a.m.

Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

