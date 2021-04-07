Hughesville -- Florence L. Neuhard, 91, of Hughesville died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Muncy Place.

Born December 27, 1929 in Muncy Valley, she was a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Bessie Mae (Flick) Ryder. Her husband of 69 years, Charles E. Neuhard, preceded her in death on April 13, 2016.

Florence was a member of Moreland Baptist Church and a former member of the Red Hat’s Society. She was an avid pet lover who also enjoyed flower gardening, collecting chickens, and above all, cooking family meals and spending time with her family.

Surviving is a daughter, Linda S. (Harry) Snell of Hughesville; four sons, Tom E. Neuhard of Hughesville, Charles D. Neuhard of Muncy, William D. Neuhard of South Williamsport, and Bob C. (Dawn) Neuhard of Hughesville; 10 grandchildren: nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by two daughters, Lucille Neuhard and Lori Neuhard; three sisters, Mamie Summers, Pauline Binder, and Marcella Evilhair; and three brothers, Clifton Ryder, Lewis Ryder, and Galen Ryder.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.