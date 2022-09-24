Lewisburg — Florence Jane Hayes, 97, passed away on September 19, 2022 at Buffalo Valley Personal Care.

Jane, one of ten children, was born October 22, 1924, daughter of the late Beza C. and Florence Clymer Dotterer. She grew up on the family farm near Lamar, Pennsylvania, graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1942, and went on to work at Sylvania. In 1947 Jane graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lankeau Hospital, Philadelphia. Jane worked initially at Lankenau and then Lock Haven Hospital.

She married Joseph F. Hayes on October 18, 1947.

In 1956, she was appointed Postmaster of the Post Office in Mackeyville, Pennsylvania where she served 28 years before retiring in 1984. Jane and Joe also owned Hayes General Store. Joe was a truck driver, had an auto repair shop and sold reconditioned cars. Boating served as a respite on some weekends. Following retirement, Jane and Joe enjoyed traveling the country in their RV. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before Joe’s death in 2011.

Jane was a wonderful cook who baked dozens of Christmas cookies for all her children and grandchildren until age 95. She always had a bountiful vegetable garden and grew perennial flowers in Mackeyville. She was an avid reader and walker. After her move in 2007 to her cottage at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, she enjoyed the many activities the community had to offer. To stay in touch with family and friends, she learned to use email and Facebook at age 89.

Eighteen months ago Jane moved to personal care. The family is grateful to the staff there, as well as Evangelical Hospice who also served as an integral part of her care the last several months.

Surviving are daughters Rev. Frances Jane Hayes and Ann Hayes Butler; grandsons: Geoffrey (Beth) Gallimore, Matt (Pam) Butler and Nathan (Amanda) Butler; granddaughter, Sarah (Ryan) Kitchen; 7 great-grandchildren: Lane and Abbey Kitchen, Sawyer and Ty Butler, Grace Gallimore, Lincoln, Maverick and Nash Butler; and brother Paul Dotterer.

Preceding her in death were brothers: Earl, Lawrence, Elmer, Ray and Ralph; sisters: Dorothy Hartle, Mary McClintick, and Miriam Porter; and son-in-law, Michael Butler.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. Lewisburg on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Lewisburg, PA 17837; Benevolent Care Fund at BVLV at 189 East Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg, PA 17837; or St. John’s UCC.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

