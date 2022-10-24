Williamsport — Florence J. Poretta, 89, of Williamsport passed away at home on October 20, 2022 while surrounded by family.

She was born in Williamsport on June 16, 1933, a daughter to the late Stanley and Sophia (Kiriejewski) Dymeck.

Florence loved playing card games like Setback and Pinochle, and enjoyed shopping. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph M. Poretta, as well as her children; Cynthia Sterner, David Poretta, and Christina Engel; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Florence is preceded in death by her sister Lucille Engler, and brothers Stanley, Donald, and Charles Dymeck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to services, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church portico.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Florence’s name, to the Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of UPMC Family Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling services. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.