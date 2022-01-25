Newberry -- Florence F. Engel, 85, formerly of Bastress and of Newberry, died peacefully Thursday evening, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Adams Rehab Center located at Riverwoods Senior Living Community in Lewisburg.

Born Feb. 17, 1936 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of late Bronisiaus "Bert" A. and Frances M. Boroch Federowicz. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard A. Engel.

Before retiring, Florence was employed for 43 years by the Tetley Tea Co. on Reach Road. She loved Christmas, shopping, and entertaining family and friends. She used her artistic talents to design and create all manner of holiday decorations, rocking horses, puzzle tables, and play houses which her husband built and she painted as gifts for her family. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church for 55 years.

Florence was the last of seven siblings of the Federowicz family. Surviving are daughters Victoria Engel and husband Michael Rosner of Westminster, Md.; Karen Engel-Thompson and husband Richard Thompson of Baltimore, MD; son Mark Engel and wife Marina Engel of Laurys Station, Pa.; as well as seven grandchildren and two great grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church in Bastress and a private interment was held in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

