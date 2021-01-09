Williamsport -- Florence Earline Ludwig Metzger peacefully reunited with her heavenly family ~ husband, Thomas (1923-2007); son, Larry (1948-2008); daughters, June Marie Leary (1952-1999) and Lou Anne Bastian (1954-2007) on January 7, 2021 at age 93.

She was the daughter of Earl and Ethel (Taucher) Ludwig, and the sister of Myron, Boyd, and Arnold Ludwig who predeceased her. Florence was born May 10, 1927 in Williamsport and lived most of her life in Cogan Station. She was a 1945 graduate of Williamsport High School. Florence met Tom shortly after his return from WWII and became his bride of 60 years. They purchased the Metzger family grocery store in Newberry and continued the business while raising three children - their pride and joy. After selling the store in 1960, Florence worked as the credit manager at Sears until her retirement. She and Tom built their forever home near her childhood home in Cogan Station where she enjoyed gardening, playing cards, bird watching especially Cardinals, playing the organ, welcoming friends, camping, and most of all visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Florence was a hard worker, had a strong faith in God, and was quick to help anyone who needed it. She was a member of the St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir. In addition to being a member of the Amen Train Campers, she and Tom hosted many weekend campouts at their property in Cogan Station. A wonderful time of fellowship and fun.

Florence is survived by her granddaughters: Kim LeBlond (Marc) of Mechanicsburg, and Lyneah Hudock (Michael) of Cogan Station; and grandsons: Thomas Metzger (Jamie) of Rumson, N.J. and David Metzger (Ellen) of Vancouver, B.C. and great grandchildren: Gabriel, Andrew, Grace, and Elise LeBlond; M.J. and Benner Hudock; Alexandria and Cooper Metzger; and Aylah Metzger. They will miss her cookies and always full cookie bucket, delicious apple pie, her upbeat spirit, and unconditional love and support.

A funeral service to honor Florence’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16 at St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church 1427 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. Followed by a graveside service at noon in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Cogan Station. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. In keeping with COVID requirements masks and social distancing are required. For those not able to attend a recording of the service may be viewed at www.SandersMortuary.com under Florence’s memorial page.

Her family will be forever grateful for the loving care Florence received while living at the Williamsport Home. They request that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Calvary United Church, 1427 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport PA 17701 or the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.