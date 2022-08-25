Muncy — Florence E. Hecknauer, 94, of Muncy died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Muncy Place.

Born April 23, 1928 in Morris, she was the daughter of the late Daniel R. Sr. and Geneva E. (Barker) Coney. On Jan. 19, 1948 she married Carl Hecknauer Sr., who preceded her in death in 1996. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Florence previously worked as a waitress at the former Kresge’s and managed the former Fashion Flair, both of Williamsport. She also volunteered at the Muncy Valley Hospital for over 10 years. Florence’s most valued job was being a loving housewife and mother.

She was a former member of the East End Baptist Church, Williamsport and a current member of Grace Baptist Church, Muncy.

Florence enjoyed crocheting and doing word search puzzles. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three children and their spouses, Marianna and Don Hotchkiss, of Muncy, James and Joanne Hecknauer, of Cogan Station, and Geneva and Mike Murphy, of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Jim, Shane, Brenda, Carl III, Michelle, and Stephanie; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, Florence was predeceased by a daughter, Carlene Akers; a son, Carl Hecknauer Jr.; two brothers, Elmer C. and Daniel R. Coney, Jr.; and a grandson, Christopher James Hecknauer.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 27 at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Rd., Muncy, where her funeral will be held at noon with her pastor, the Rev. Charles Teffeteller, officiating.

Burial will be held privately in the Wildwood Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Hecknauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.