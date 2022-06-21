Muncy — Florence E. “Flo” Campbell, 80, of Muncy and formerly of Hughesville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Williamsport North Rehab and Nursing Center.

Born February 3, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Cyrus Gervase and Mary Elizabeth (Miller) Staggert. She married Orvis “Bud” Campbell who preceded her in death on May 23, 2002.

Flo was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She retired after many years working at the former Trimtex, Williamsport.

She was a life member of the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 V.F.W. Auxiliary, Muncy, and also a member of the Roland Ritter American Legion Post 268, Muncy, and the Muncy Valley Moose #866.

Flo enjoyed going to yard sales in her free time.

Surviving are six children, Linda King, of Montgomery, Frank (Dora) Bower, of Montgomery, Roger (Kim) Bower, of Mechanicsburg, Dave Bower, of Williamsport, Mike (Heather) Bower, of Mechanicsburg, and Timothy (Wendy) Bower, of Montgomery; one brother, Clinton (Betty) Staggert, of Pennsdale; one sister, Roseanna Dantonio, of Allenwood; 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three sisters, Eva Stryker, Bertha Reynolds, and Margaret Ryan; one son-in-law, Jason King; one brother-in-law, Earl Dantonio; and her companion, Sebastian “Mario” Bonaccorsi.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. John E. Lee, retired Methodist minister, officiating

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Flo’s memory be made to the Roland Ritter American Legion Post 268, 515 Legion Road, Muncy, PA 17756.

