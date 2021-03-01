Benton -- Florence E. Derrick, 95, of Benton passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Montoursville.

Florence was born January 26, 1926 in Jackson Twp. and was the daughter of the late John and the late Rachael (Rhoads) Hetzel. She married Grant R. Derrick in 1949, and shared 62 years of marriage until his death in 2012.

Florence loved gardening, playing cards, crocheting and cooking for her family. For many years she worked for sewing factories in Williamsport, Muncy and in Benton. She was a member of the Wesley Chapel Church of Pine Twp. Columbia County.

She is survived by two daughters: Peggy J. (Larry) Phillips of Unityville, Janet L. Schwartzbeck of Paoli, four sons: William J. (Nancy) Derrick of Unityville, Larry R. Derrick of Millville, Jerry A. (Joyce) Derrick of Hughesville, Dennis R. (Reanna) Derrick of Hebron, Kentucky, a sister: Mary H. Black-Hawk of Ocala, Florida, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her husband Grant R. Derrick, three brothers: George, Carl, Daniel Hetzel, a grandson, Larry R. Derrick, Jr., and by a great grandson, Andrew J. Hess.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

