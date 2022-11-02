Williamsport — Florence C. Caldwell, 102, formerly of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove, where she had resided for the last seven years.

Born September 16, 1920 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Oscar F. and Hazel M. (Keeler) Hoover.

She was a faithful member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Williamsport. Florence worked for the former Sylvania in Montoursville for 39 years. She also was the co-manager for 10 years at the Catch-All Self Storage in Williamsport. She was very gifted with crafts, making and knitting her own patterns.

Surviving are her sisters, Gayle Emick of Selinsgrove and Patricia Carter and husband Joseph of Trout Run, three grandchildren Thomas Caldwell, Jr., Janis Slick, and Robert Caldwell, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles “Les” Caldwell in 1970, two children Thomas Caldwell in 1991, and Ann Caldwell in 2012, two sisters, and three brothers.

A memorial service to honor the life of Florence will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions in Florence’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Online condolences may be made on Florence’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

