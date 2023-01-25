Jersey Shore, Pa. — Flora M. (Hilborn) Bremigen, 91, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was married on July 28, 1950 to the late Lloyd D. Bremigen, who died on August 3, 2019. They shared 69 years as husband and wife.

Flora was born on December 10, 1931 in Wellsboro and was the daughter of the late Earnest and Natalie (Borden) Hilborn. She was a dedicated homemaker and had also worked at the West Company in Quality Control and retired after 14 years service. Flora was a member of the Jersey Shore Assembly of God Church in Antes Fort where she was involved with the Women’s Ministries. She enjoyed baking, camping, crocheting, oil painting, and listening to Christian music. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her children and grandchildren.

Flora is survived by four sons; David Bremigen (Cindy) of Jersey Shore, Jack Bremigen (Sheila) of Hughesville, Michael Bremigen (Jean) of Avis and Gregory Bremigen (Tinia) of Cedar Run, two daughters; Cathy Russo (Gordie) of Pine Creek and Christie Brooks (Brad) of Avis, 27 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter; Natalie Bremigen, one grandson, one great granddaughter, and seven siblings.

There will be a public viewing 10 – 11 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Jersey Shore Assembly of God Church, 172 Antes Fort Main St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Rick Jones will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

