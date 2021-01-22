Williamsport -- Flora Jane Hicks, 85, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 65 years, Charles H. Hicks, on July 21, 2019.

Born November 18, 1935 in Canton, she was the daughter of the late Clifford E. and Janet S. (Smith) Neal.

Flora was a 1953 graduate of Canton High School. She retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology where she worked in the Susquehanna Room and enjoyed visiting with the students.

Flora attended Northway Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, NBA games, Naked and Afraid, Street Outlaws, and doing word-find puzzles.

Surviving are her four children, Susan M. Tillotson (Jim), of Muncy, Janice K. Moore (Craig), of Williamsport, Bradley N. Hicks (Lois), of Williamsport, and Bryan K. Hicks (Dawn), of Avis; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and beloved cat, Sissy.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face covering and use social distancing as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Flora's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18740, or at www.alz.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

