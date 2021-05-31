Montoursville -- Flora “Grace” Betts, 96, of Montoursville died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born October 4, 1924 in Montoursville, she was the last surviving child of the late Charles and Mary (Updegraff) Hall. She and her husband, Walter Betts, celebrated over 40 years of marriage before his death Jan. 21, 1993.

Earlier in life Grace worked at the former Carey McFall, Montoursville. She retired from Springs Window Fashion, Montgomery.

Grace enjoyed crocheting and making crafts.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Walter “Butch” and Sandy Betts, of Montoursville; four grandchildren, Tina Arbogast, Melissa Peterson, Jessica Peterson and Andrew Peterson; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by twelve siblings.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Montoursville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Flora Betts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.