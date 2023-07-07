Williamsport, Pa. — Flora D’Agostino Marzzacco, 98, devoted wife and mother, passed away Monday July 3, 2023 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was the wife of the late John P. Marzzacco whom she shared 66 years of marriage with before his passing on Jan. 17, 2015.

Born September 28, 1924 in Caserta, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Fusco) D’Agostino.

Flora graduated from the Istituto Magistrale Femminile Patrocinio San Giuseppe as an elementary school teacher and shorthand instructor and worked from 1944 until she came to the United States in 1948. After WWII, she worked for the headquarters P.S.B. R/H ORD Base Co. office of special service APO 550 as a secretary and received “outstanding employee” award in Italy. She also worked for the British Headquarters as an interpreter for the Welfare Office in Italy.

After moving to the U.S. and marrying John Marzzacco, Flora taught Italian and English at the private language institute in Williamsport run by Dr. Delgavis. She also worked for Jacob Levy Enterprises as a seamstress and retired from West Forth Manufacturing Company in 1986.

Outside of her professional work, Flora enjoyed sewing, dancing, baking, cooking, playing cards, talking on the phone, watching game shows, and spending time with family and friends. Family was of utmost importance to her, loving on her daughters and being Nonna to her grandchildren. She was also fortunate to travel to Italy on several occasions to visit family. Flora was an active member of the Ascension Catholic Church until it closed and then attended St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia Martin (Richard) of The Villages, Florida, Rita Marzzacco (Nelson Weitzel) of Montoursville, and Brenda Larson (Donald) of South Williamsport; four grandchildren, Richard Martin II (Beth) of York, Jason Martin of Blue Bell, Jana Stapp (Brandon-deceased) of South Williamsport, Alan Larson of South Williamsport, and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Martin of York.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Memy Ambrifi (Tomassino) and Eloisa Richmond (Logan).

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Flora will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:50 a.m. at church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Flora’s name to a charity or organization of one’s choice or Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 101 Leader Dr. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Flora’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Flora Marzzacco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

