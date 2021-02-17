Williamsport -- Flora A. Cappelli, 85, of Williamsport died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Rose View Center.

Born August 10, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret Frahn Leidhecker.

Flora was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked for the Grit newspaper and retired the former Northern Central Bank where she worked for over 40 years. Flora was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Flora was active in the Old Lycoming Little League, where her children played in the 70s and 80s. Flora and her husband enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events and activities.

Flora is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert J. Cappelli; children, Steven W. Cappelli (Erin) of Williamsport and Jodi R. Powley (Charles) of Cogan Station; a sister, Sharon Ferringer of Georgia; five grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Powley, Sarah Summers, Emily Leidhecker, Natalie Melvin and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Leidhecker.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

