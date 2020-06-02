Lock Haven-- Fields M. Porter, Jr., 74, of 268 Park Avenue, Lock Haven passed away June 1, 2020 peacefully at home to be with his Lord and Savior.

He was born on September 18, 1945 in West Chester, to Fields Mack and Ida Rhule Davis Green Porter, Sr. He had no siblings.

Fields was united in marriage to the former JoAnne Elaine Stewart on October 6, 1973, who survives at home. In addition to his wife, JoAnne, he is survived by three sons; John Fields (Dina) Porter of Morgantown, Timothy Stewart (Dawn Martz-) Porter of Honey Brook, Christopher Allen (BreeAnne) Porter of East Fallowfield, one daughter, Taryn Elizabeth (Mike) Saar of Lock Haven, eleven grandchildren and one great grandson. Fields was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was a plumbing, heating, HVAC and electrical contractor by trade. He started as an apprentice in high school then worked his way through several companies to where he became a member of the Plumbers' Union Local 690 Philadelphia. Fields began his own business in Coatesville called Fields M. Porter Plumbing and Heating. Fields worked for Octorara Area School District where he was the Plumber for the district, retiring in June of 2016. After retiring, he moved to Lock Haven in February of 2017.

Throughout his lifetime he served his communities well. He used his God given talents to serve others. Firefighting became a part of his life at fourteen years old after the death of his father. The “Fire House” was a second home with the members becoming family. He was a volunteer firefighter at Malvern, East Whiteland, Sadsburyville, and Westwood Fire Companies. At West Whiteland, he was a Chief Engineer, and most recently, a Trustee at Woolrich Fire Company. He was a Trustee at Coatesville Bible Fellowship and founding member of Gateway Church.

Fields filled his life with adventures. One adventure was Stock Car Racing when he was a young adult, racing at Grandview Speedway in a modified vehicle which he built and maintained himself. This led to a love for NASCAR. Other hobbies included camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Visitation and Service for Fields M. Porter, Jr. will be held at the Woolrich Fire Hall. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS MANDATORY The visitation will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. until noon, with funeral services to start at noon. Officiating will be Bill Gensel. Interment will be at a later date to be determined by the family at the Woolrich Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Fields’ name to Woolrich Fire Company to create a fund to give back to the community he served.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.