Williamsport -- Fern C. Sedlock, 92, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Muncy Place. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of nearly 70 years, Louis P. Sedlock on March 12, 2020.

Born February 11, 1930 in Hellertown, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Mildred (Carter) Dickert.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Fern and her husband Louis were the owners and operators of Williamsport Motel on Lycoming Creek road for 15 years. She owned and operated the Spindle Crafts Yarn Shop, where she taught knitting and crocheting. Fern enjoyed expressing her creativity through craft projects and enjoyed needlepoint, painting and making baby blankets which she would donate to local hospitals. She was a very talented artist and her paintings are hanging in homes all over the country. Fern was an excellent baker and cook. She loved eating sweets and could make the best chicken paprikash.

Surviving are three children, David M. Sedlock (Ruth) of Concord, Mass., Michael J. Sedlock (Lorraine) of Raleigh, N.C., and Paula L. Steinbacher (Andrew) of Williamsport; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Borkowski.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Inurnment will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Fern’s name be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain SD 57326.

Online condolences may be made on Fern’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

