Watsontown, Pa. — Fay K. Haas, 88, of Watsontown and formerly of McEwensville, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at her home.

Born February 25, 1934 in Alvria, she was the daughter of the late George and Rosellen (Robison) King. On March 31, 1956 she married Roger W. Haas, Sr. and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage until his passing on May 1, 2009.

Fay was a 1952 graduate of Montgomery High School. She worked at Philco Ford and at the Warrior Run High School Library. She was very active in all the activities of the town of McEwensville. Fay worked at the McEwensville Post Office, Montgomery House Library, and was a former secretary of the Presbyterian Cemetery Association in McEwensville.

She was an active card player, being a member of a local card club for over 60 years. Fay enjoyed gardening, knitting, and reading. She cherished all the time she could spend with her family and loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She is survived by her three sons: Roger W. Haas, Jr. of Pearce, Arizona, Brian K. Haas, of Turbotville, and Bruce K. Haas and his wife, Lori, of Muncy; two daughters: Sharon K. McCarty and her husband Dave, of China Grove, N.C., and Cynthia A. Derr and her husband Donald “Bud” Jr., of Muncy; 8 grandchildren: Heather Marr, Timothy, Gregory, Colby Haas, Amanda Brown, Andrew Derr, Benjamin, and Bo Bleich; 10 great-grandchildren: Kaia, Mia, Alley Aiello, Amelia Marr, Aaliyah, Blake Bleich, Sara, Jack Haas, Garrett, and Colin Brown; and two sisters: Pauline Treese, of New Columbia, and Barbara Summers, of Muncy.

Besides her parents and husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by her four brothers: Robert, James, Donald, and Kenneth King; and three sisters: Emma Snook, Alverta Winder, and Ellen Messinger.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 24 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to the Montgomery House Library, 20 Church Street, McEwensville, Pa 17749.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

