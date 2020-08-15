Williamsport -- Fay D. Thomas, 86, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Surviving is her loving husband of 67 years, R. Gale Thomas.

Born February 18, 1934 in Pine Creek, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Earon) Myers.

Fay was a Jersey Shore High School graduate and worked as a telephone operator for Bell-Telephone.

She was a regent member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Jersey Shore chapter. Fay was an excellent cook, including preparing her husband’s wild game, and baker. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, and crocheting. Fay also enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Robert M. Thomas, of Apalachin, NY and Keith S. Thomas, of Williamsport; a sister, Eileen Fisher, of Oval; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Philip and Lester Myers, and a sister, Ruby Brownlee.

A graveside service to honor the life of Fay will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Fay’s name to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18740 or at www.alz.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

