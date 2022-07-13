Williamsport — Faith Sharleen Englert, 79, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Born and raised here in Williamsport; she loved to travel, she was strong in her faith, enjoyed bingo, and she loved her best friend Sandy Erb of Linn Street in Newberry.

Faith is survived by her sister, Donna Englert; her children, Catherine Dulaney, Christopher Johns, Colleen Miller, Nicole Hamilton, Misty Fox, Nickolas Mazza, and Anthony Mazza; her grandchildren Michelle Holohan, Chris Johns, Justin, Sean, and Zachary Miller, Ashley and Andrew Hamilton, Aiden, Montgomery, Sky, Brodie, Bella, and Misty Mazza; and her great-grandchildren Mark, Bradyn, Gabriel, and Dexter Miller.

In keeping with Faith’s wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Faith’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Condolences for the family may be left on Faith’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

