Williamsport -- Faith Jean Calhoun, 80, of Williamsport went to be with her beloved Lord and Savior on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center.

Born January 10, 1940 in Wellsboro, she was a daughter of the late Fred Henry and Anna Mary (VanOrder) Sommer.

Faith loved her family, a good laugh, and eating a good sub or pizza. She enjoyed word puzzle books and making others smile. She loved singing and playing her piano to gospel music. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus and formerly attended The Williamsport Assembly of God. Her favorite flowers were roses and she liked poetry. She was a resident the last eight years at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center. We thank the staff there for taking very good care of her.

Surviving are her children, John T. Calhoun (Pam) of Williamsport and Anna M. Hess of Fountain, Colorado; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Fred G. Sommer and Paul J. Sommer both of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Lynn W. Sommer, sister Delores M. Summers and a son-in-law, Frank Hess.

A burial in Wildwood cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Faith’s name may be made Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center c/o Recreation department, 2140 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary

