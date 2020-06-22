Williamsport -- Fae E. Randall, 93 of Williamsport died peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020 at Rose View Center.

Born August 21, 1926 in Williamsport, She was a daughter of George and Rosie (Packer) Hahn.

Fae was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She retired from Ray-O-Vac and STEP Inc. Known for her vibrant and cheerful spirit, Fae could bring a smile to anyone’s face. She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, and going to the YWCA.

Surviving are two sons Harold C. Randall (Anita Bobot) of Camp Hill and Jeffrey L. Randall of Williamsport, a daughter-in-law Susanne Randall of Carbondale, four grandchildren Melissa Kelly, Matthew Randall, Michael Randall, and Jackie Randall and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harry C. Randall in 1969, a son Richard F. Randall in 2003, and six siblings George Hahn, Jr., Harold Hahn, Verna Balliet, Doris Patt, Betty Stone and Allison Lagana.

A viewing will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. A funeral service to honor Fae’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made in Fae’s name to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

