Williamsport, Pa. — Evelyn S. Stauffer, 87, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Hillside Senior Living Community, where she had resided since December of 2022.

Evelyn, the daughter of the late Earl and Viola Stetler, was born Feb. 7, 1936 in Williamsport. After graduating from Williamsport High School in 1954 and furthering her education through vocational school, Evelyn married and moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a secretary and gave birth to her two children, Carrie and David.

In the mid 1960s, she divorced her first husband and returned to Williamsport, where she worked for many years at Bethlehem Steel and raised her children as a single mother until 1976, when she married Earl Stauffer.

Evelyn was independent, strong-willed, kind, and loving, with an infectious laugh and an easy smile.

She was devoted to her children and family, a valued employee in her work, and a dedicated member of social and community groups such as Single Parents, American Business Woman’s Association, and Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Stauffer; her son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Barbara Brumbaugh; their children, Isabelle and Evan; and her grandson, Aaron Hamilton, son of her late daughter, Carrie Aunkst.

A service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 at First Church, 604 Market Street, Williamsport, with a visitation at 6 p.m. and a service at 7 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Maneval Allen Redford Funeral Home.

