Avis/Lock Haven -- Evelyn May Herr, 99, formerly of Avis, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Susque-View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lock Haven, where she had been a resident for six years.

She was born in Lock Haven on September 13, 1921, to Clayburn and Laura Mitterling Breon.

Evelyn was united in Marriage to Floyd F. Herr on May 28, 1949; he preceded her in death in 1997. She had formerly been employed at the Sylvania Plant in Mill Hall, and Wire Rope. Evelyn babysat for various families in the area. She enjoyed bowling at the Harvest Moon Bowling Alley in Linden and had been a member of the Avis United Methodist Church.

Evelyn is survived by her sister Ethel Schall of Jersey Shore and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral Services for Evelyn May Herr will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Schenck cemetery, Howard.

Current CDC guidelines will be followed and MASKS are required.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Face book page.