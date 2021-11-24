Williamsport -- Evelyn May Davidoff, 51, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 with her sister and best friend, Jennifer, by her side.

Born Aug. 3, 1970 in Prince George’s, Md., she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Marjorie K. (Hoyoss) Davidoff.

Evelyn was a professional puppy petter. She loved animals, especially dogs and birds, fashion, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her sisters Jennifer Colon of Williamsport and Christeen Heckel (Ron) of Muncy, Uncle Al Davidoff (Sharon) of Florida and many cousins and friends.

Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her parents in Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, Minn.

Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

A photo tribute to honor Evelyn’s life can be found on her memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

