Lock Haven -- Evelyn M. Kuders, 85, of 124 Irwin St., Lock Haven, passed away October 21, 2020 in Williamsport Hospital. She was born in Beech Creek on May 20, 1935.

Wife of the late John Kuders, she is survived by her daughter: Susan Shaffer, a sister: Debra Wilkins and step son: Jan Kuders and his wife Beatrice.

Evelyn graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1953 and worked at the former Bobbie Brooks and also the Woolrich Woolen Mill. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Club and American Legion auxiliary.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC., 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

