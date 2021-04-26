Watsontown -- Evelyn M. Cromley, 95, of Turbot Twp., Watsontown, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home.

Born April 19, 1926 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Helen J. (Leiser) Baker. On August 21, 1946, she married Ralph W. Cromley and together they celebrated 71 years of marriage until his passing on October 5, 2017.

Evelyn was a 1944 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was a homemaker most of her life and worked on the family farm. Also, she previously worked at Jasper Wood Products, the Turbotville Silk Mill, and in the 60s worked for her nephew as a waitress at the Blue Diamond restaurant in Watsontown.

She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ. Evelyn loved to do cross stitch and needlepoint, word searches, and reading various autobiographies. She loved being outdoors, especially mowing her yard. Most of all she cherished all the time she could spend with her family.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Terry L. Cromley and his wife Pasty L., of Watsontown; two grandchildren, Teri L. and her husband Christopher Ritter, and Jody L. Cromley all of Watsontown; a great-grandchild, Brandan L. Cromley; and three step-great-grandchildren, Shania L. Stone, Storm M. Pryor, Draven R. Ritter.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her brother, LeRoy P. Baker, and sister, Elizabeth Miller.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28 at Paradise Cemetery, 8105 Paradise Rd, Milton, with her pastor, Rev. Doug Schader, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Evelyn's memory can be made to Evangelical Home Health Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To send a condolence or remembrance please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.